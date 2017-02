Hundreds of people in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez gathered on the edge of the Rio Grande River on Friday to form a “human wall” to protest US President Donald Trump’s plans for a wall between the countries.

Thanks for the assist, Protestors. As we both know, the wall is necessary—metaphorically if not literally—in order to control our borders, regardless of who pays for it. Just be sure, guys, that you leave openings in it for easy, legal border crossing, just as we intend to do.