Democrats Abscond

Recall the Democratic Party’s virulent and overt attack on democracy in Wisconsin and Indiana too few years ago. Now the Democratic Party has spread its assault to the United States Senate.

Led by Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D, OR), the Democrat members of the Senate Finance Committee, the body doing the initial vetting of Senator Tom Price (R, GA) for Secretary of Health and Human Services and Steve Mnuchin for Secretary of the Treasury, are boycotting the committee—absconding from their duties there—for the explicit and sole purpose of preventing the committee from going about its business.

This is a shameful attack on democracy, and it demonstrates the Democratic Party’s autocratic fabric: if Democrats can’t have their way, they’ll shut down democracy altogether.

Here are the disgraceful Democrats on the Committee who are refusing their duty:

Ron Wyden, OR, Ranking Member

Debbie Stabenow, MI

Maria Cantwell, WA

Bill Nelson, FL

Bob Menendez, NJ

Tom Carper, DE

Ben Cardin, MD

Sherrod Brown, OH

Michael Bennet, CO

Bob Casey, PA

Mark Warner, VA

Claire McCaskill, MO

Mark their names well, and take appropriate action in the elections of 2018, 2020, and 2022. These persons are unfit for government service.