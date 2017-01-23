A Bit of a Shameful Legacy Undone

President Trump has returned a bust of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill to the Oval Office, which had been removed by his predecessor in 2009.
Quietly and without fanfare, too. Just a right thing, correcting a shameful insult, done rightly.
Just to saucer and blow any question of continued possession by the White House of the British-owned bust,
A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed last week that Trump had personally asked if England would loan the bust of Churchill to the US once he took office.
“The Prime Minister is happy to loan the Churchill bust to the White House and will be delighted to view it on display when she visits this Spring,” the spokesperson said.