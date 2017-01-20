Scaremongering and Hypocrisy

President-On-The-Way-Out Barack Obama (D) was at it again in his presser earlier in the week. This time he was scaremongering about Israel and where the US embassy should not be located. Obama insisted that locating our embassy to Israel in Jerusalem, as President-Elect Donald Trump wants to do, could be “explosive.”

When sudden unilateral moves are made that speak to some of the core issues and sensitivities of either side, that can be explosive[.]

Except, as Obama knows, the move would not at all be sudden—it’s been talked about for several administrations.

Beyond that, Obama has already spoken to one of the core issues and sensitivities of either side with his own refusal to relocate our embassy to Israel. But Israel’s core issues and sensitivities have never mattered to him.