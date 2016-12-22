Who Does She Think We Are?

Attorney General Loretta Lynch…regrets…her private meeting with Hillary Clinton’s husband right before her FBI Director whitewashed the FBI’s investigation of Clinton’s classified email transmittals via unsecured means.

I wish I had seen around that corner and not had that discussion with the former president, as innocuous as it was, because it did give people concern. It did make people wonder, “Is it going to affect the investigation that’s going on?” and that’s not something that was an unreasonable question for anyone to ask.

Lynch is a highly experienced and talented Federal prosecutor. That’s part of why she was nominated to the Attorney General post by President Barack Obama (D).

However, Lynch is a politically malleable lawyer, too, which is another part of why Obama wanted her for his AG.

Lynch knew what she was doing when she agreed to meet with Clinton’s husband. All she regrets is the hoo-raw over her misbehavior; she doesn’t regret her misbehavior. Her assumption that we’re dumb enough to buy this nonsense is offensive.