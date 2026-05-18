Who Do They Hate More?

Republicans offered a resolution that would acknowledge the extraordinary sacrifice that law enforcement personnel make in their efforts to keep the rest of us safe while decrying the loud Leftist movement to defund the law enforcement departments within which those police officers operate.

173 Progressive-Democrats in the House voted “Nay.” Those politicians rationalized their No votes with their objections to

language in the resolution that criticized left-wing activists for supporting the defund the police movement and sanctuary city policies for putting officers’ safety at risk[.]

The question arises, then, regarding who Progressive-Democrats hate most: Republicans, who were the primary movers of this simple resolution, or the police the resolution honored.