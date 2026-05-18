Against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Louisiana v Callais, in which the Court virtually barred racial gerrymandering, and Tennessee’s subsequent realigning its Congressional district boundaries to eliminate just that racism in its districts, the NAACP has sued the State for having done so.

The core of the NAACP’s suit is that the redraw didn’t preserve the racially done district.

This is the intrinsic racism of the NAACP: it demands special treatment of black voters (which can come only at the direct expense of all of Tennessee’s non-black voters) with the provision of a special Congressional district into which they can be segregated.

The NAACP with this suit also has demonstrated its utter contempt for the same black citizens it claims to protect, insisting as its suit tacitly does, that blacks are inherently inferior and cannot compete effectively with other groups of American citizens without that special protection. Woodrow Wilson, in a bygone era, insisted that black Americans should be grateful for the protections of segregation. This is today’s NAACP.