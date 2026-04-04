Another Issue

Recall the theft of nearly 414,000 units of KitKat bars while enroute from Poland to Italy. Nestlé and other companies publicized and otherwise reacted to the theft with humor, turning the theft into a marketing success for those companies.

Nestlé, though, has not lost sight of the seriousness of the matter.

Nestlé said it had publicized the incident with humor to raise awareness around the more serious issue of thievery. In this case, it added, the risks are low since the theft won’t affect supply and the chocolate bars can be traced by unique product codes.

“Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes,” the company said.

My paranoid (or conspiracy theorist) mind has an additional concern, though. For all that the stolen bars can be traced by their product codes, those bars would make excellent devices with which to attack children by inserting nefarious items into the bars, items ranging from drugs to ground glass to metal shavings or staples. Keep in mind the dangers of Halloween candies. This could become an extension of that.