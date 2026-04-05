Humanitarian, or…?

The Cuban government released 2,000 prisoners from its jails in conjunction with Easter celebrations (I’m writing this on Friday in anticipation of the government having followed through on its Friday plans).

Cuba’s Communist government said on Thursday that it would free 2,010 prisoners from its jails in a “humanitarian and sovereign gesture” as it carries out negotiations with the Trump administration.

The cynic in me has doubts regarding any humanitarian motive. I see two others. One is that this is just a PR move of no further import than virtue signaling and trying to curry favors, even though it might be good for those released.

“Might be” brings me to the second motive. The Cuban government can no longer support the prisoners it holds, even in the truly deplorable conditions extant in Cuban jails, so it’s dumping them out onto the street and into an economy that also cannot support them, much less support the not-jailed Cuban population.