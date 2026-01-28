Moderation in the Progressive-Democratic Party

Recall how the Progressive-Democratic Party candidate for Virginia governor, Abigail Spanberger, ran on a platform of moderation and left of center politics.

In the first weeks of her office, this is a small subset of what she and her Party allies, who have majorities in both houses of the State’s legislature, have on offer.

HB968: Requires the use of ballot scanning machines in elections and explicitly bans hand counts “for any reason or purpose not specifically authorized for by law”

HB82: Extends the deadline for receipt of absentee ballots until three days after the election

HB111: Bars the state registrar from removing voter registrations except by request of an individual voter or direct reports from the Department of Elections

HB965: Commits Virginia to an interstate compact requiring that its electoral votes go to the winner of the national popular vote

HB244: Limits and reduces criminal penalties for robbery

HB1070: Limits the ability of prosecutors to mention prior convictions of a defendant during trial

HB1359: Requires the issuance of a firearm permit for all purchases

HB217: Bans the sale, purchase, or transfer of so-called “assault weapons”

HB24: Allows state authorities to select which states to share concealed carry reciprocity with instead of all states

HB916: Imposes further restrictions on concealed carry permit acquisition

HB7: Bars law enforcement officers from wearing facial coverings

This is Party’s conception of “moderate.” Party has gone so far left that it no longer recognizes what moderation is; it has no idea where the center of our nation’s political spectrum is.