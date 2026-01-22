That’s Not All UNRWA Provided

Israel is razing significant fractions of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency facility in Jerusalem. Of course the Left is in an uproar over this. UNWRA spokesperson Jonathan Fowler:

United Nations premises are inviolable[.]

The agency is touted as being the main agency tasked with providing assistance to Palestinian refugees.

However, UNRWA has provided as much, or more, assistance to terrorists operating in and from Gaza as it is reputed to have provided Palesinians. And don’t forget the UNRWA employees who were active participants in Hamas’ butchery in Israel on 7 October 2023.

UNRWA forfeited its so-called UN inviolability with that perfidious behavior. Israel is well rid of it within its borders, and the world would be well rid of it were it razed altogether.