Gun Control by the Weak

Recall the mass shooting/killing just a few days ago on a Sydney beach. No one had firearms on that beach but the shooters, by design of the Australian laws. In the aftermath, we get this from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese:

Albanese called for tougher gun laws, saying that leaders would discuss limits on the number of guns that can be licensed and a review of licenses over time.

“People can be radicalized over a period of time. Licenses should not be in perpetuity,” he said in a press conference Monday.

Recall, also, the unarmed man—all one of him—on that beach who charged one of the shooters and took him down and disarmed him. And was not allowed to shoot him, under Australian law, and so the shooter got away. Fortunately, the police, arriving later (no knock on them, but they can only react when called, so their arrival will always be minutes after shooting has been in progress) got that one.

If armed citizens had been present, and it would not have taken many at all, the one shooter could have been stopped much sooner with far fewer dead and wounded, and the other shooter perhaps also by the time the police arrived.

But Albenese’s solution in the face of such mass shootings is to further disarm Australians, making them even more defenseless, even more helpless, in the face of such attacks.

Via my wife, but entirely a propos here: The cowards never started, the weak died along the way, that leaves us.