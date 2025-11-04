President Donald Trump (R) has directed DoD to begin nuclear weapons testing. It’s unclear, at this point, whether he wants to test the existing arsenal or test delivery systems under development or to be developed.

Rhode Island’s Progressive-Democratic Senator Jack Reed has the present installment of silliness, as paraphrased by The Wall Street Journal.

[B]reaking the testing moratorium would prompt Moscow and Beijing to restart full-fledged testing.

US nuclear testing, he added, would also provide justification for Pakistan, India, and North Korea, which last tested in 2017, “to expand their own testing regimes, destabilizing an already fragile global nonproliferation architecture.”

Russia already is in the early stages of full-fledged testing, as evidenced by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bragging about his new nuclear hypersonic missiles, nuclear-powered nuclear-armed cruise missiles, and nuclear-armed torpedoes. The People’s Republic of China is expanding its own nuclear arsenal as fast as it can; such expansion doesn’t occur without testing.

Pakistan, India, northern Korea? The last has shown no restraint in testing nuclear missiles; it’s not even bound by the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty. Baby Kim’s only reason for pausing is his publicly stated decision to focus on parallel development of his conventional forces. Pakistan and India have nuclear arsenals aimed at each other, and India faces a nuclear-armed and threatening enemy in the PRC. Neither Pakistan nor India are members of the NPT. There should be no doubt they’ll engage in testing as they develop their arsenals.