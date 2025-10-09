Chicago Police Management Confesses

When ICE agents last week, in the course of their duties were rammed in their vehicles and then trapped and surrounded by 10 violent protesters’ vehicles—violent not least because ICE agents, in the course of this incident, were forced to shoot an armed woman who was threatening them—called the Chicago PD for assistance, the Chicago PD Chief of Patrol ordered his officers to decline to respond with assistance.

Now that city police management team is responding, sort of. The management team’s statement, released over the weekend:

To clarify misinformation currently circulating, CPD officers did in fact respond to the shooting scene involving federal authorities on Saturday to maintain public safety and traffic control[.]

This is management’s confession of their refusal to let the officers render assistance in that lethally dangerous situation. Management ordered its officers to maintain public safety and control the traffic. Not to affirmatively assist the ICE agents—which would have maximized public safety and flowed traffic much better.