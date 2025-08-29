Hypocrisy of Progressive-Democrats

Recall the bodice-ripping and the hysterical threats to counter-gerrymander engaged in by Progressive-Democrat politicians and governors, particularly the governors of California and Illinois, because Texas gerrymandered. Here is a table showing the extent of Progressive-Democrat gerrymandering, done explicitly to limit, even to completely shut out, the Republican Party from their States’ Congressional delegations (California and Illinois highlighted).

MA: 36% Republican, 0 seats

CT: 42% Republican, 0 seats

ME: 46% Republican, 0 seats

NM: 46% Republican, 0 seats

NH: 48% Republican, 0 seats

RI: 42% Republican, 0 seats

VT: 32% Republican, 0 seats

HI: 38% Republican, 0 seats

DE: 42% Republican, 0 seats CA: 38% Republican, only 9 of 52 seats (20.9%)

IL: 44% Republican, only 3 of 17 seats (17.6%)

NY: 43% Republican, only 7 of 26 seats (26.9%)

MD: 34% Republican, only 1 of 8 seats (12.5%)

NJ: 46% Republican, only 3 of 12 seats (25%)

OR: 41% Republican, only 1 of 6 seats (16.7%)

This is their dishonesty, too, since hypocrisy is a subset of that.

H/t Frank Tuslow and ralflongwalker.