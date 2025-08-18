Lack of Message, Lack of Followers

The Progressive-Democratic Party is illustrating its failure to say what it is for, only its skill at saying what (who, really) it is against, and that is showing up in its lack of overt support among us Americans.

For instance:

Crowds on Demand CEO Adam Swart told Fox & Friends on Friday that his company has received 400% more paid protester requests this year than during the same period last year.

Crowds on Demand brags openly that it’s

your home for impactful advocacy campaigns, demonstrations, PR stunts, crowds for hire, and corporate events. Services available nationwide.

Apparently, Party is having so much trouble selling its non-message—and has been for some time—that it can’t even put together a protest of its own consisting of supporters or even of spontaneous Leftist joiners. It must hire artificially enthusiastic pretend supporters to flesh out even its protests in support of what it’s against.