This time, it’s a start on cleaning up the bigotry sewage and ideological indoctrination that’s polluting our colleges and universities. Columbia University, of antisemitic bigotry and pro-terrorist/Hamas infamy, has agreed to pay the Trump administration $200 million along with an additional $21 million to EEOC to settle the latter’s investigations. Now,

[t]he administration is in talks with several universities, including Cornell, Duke, Northwestern, and Brown, the person familiar with the talks said, though it sees striking a deal with Harvard, America’s oldest university, as a key target.

The deal:

The Columbia agreement prohibits programs that promote “unlawful efforts to achieve race-based outcomes” in student admissions and faculty hiring. It calls for the appointment of a senior vice provost to review programs in the department that houses Middle Eastern studies. It also appoints new faculty members in Jewish studies, economics, and political science to “contribute to a robust and intellectually diverse academic environment.”

The deal [provides for] a “resolution monitor,” who has been jointly selected by Columbia and the government, and paid for by the school, will keep tabs on Columbia’s compliance.

This is a good step with Columbia, and I hope the administration succeeds with those additional institutions, along with so many others, also. On the other hand, Michael Roth, Wesleyan University President, is already distorting what’s going on.

We’re in a world now where the government can say to all these schools, “Hey, we’re serious, you’re going to have to pay the piper to get along with the most powerful organization in the world. Which is the federal government.

It’s not at all a matter of “getting along” with the Federal government. It’s a matter of, if the institution wants Federal money—us average Americans‘ tax dollars—money the Federal government has no obligation to provide and which the institution has no intrinsic right to get, the institution must leave off its bigotry and support for terrorism, and it must stop discriminating in hiring and teaching based on political stance in addition to the discriminations that already are illegal. If Roth is going to insist on pretending to not understand that, his behavior should drive up the cost to Wesleyan.

There are two more step that are necessary, though. Each of those institutions first must admit, explicitly, to its bigotry, pro-terrorist support, and naked indoctrination of its students. Second, each of those institutions must identify the concretely measurable and publicly accessible steps it’s taking to correct those failures and its hard, unchanging schedule for completing those steps.