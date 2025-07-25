Because I Feel Like It

It’s Funny Friday. By my stan dards.

I put a bet on a horse that had excellent breeding. After the horse left the starting gate, he stopped and closed it behind him.

I put a bet on a horse to come in at 10 to 1—and it did. Unfortunately all the others came in at 12:30.

What’s black and white and eats like a horse? A zebra.

Some racehorses are staying in a stable. One of them starts to boast about his track record. “In the last 15 races, I’ve won eight of them!”

Another horse breaks in: “Well in the last 27 races, I’ve won 19!”

“Oh that’s good, but in the last 36 races, I’ve won 28!” says another.

At this point, the horses notice a greyhound, who has been sitting there listening. “I don’t mean to boast,” says the greyhound, “but in my last 90 races, I’ve won 88 of them!”

The horses are clearly amazed. “Wow!” says one, after a hushed silence. “A talking dog!”

Three boys see a fire engine with a dog go by and discuss what his job is. “Crowd control?” says one boy. “He’s the mascot,” says the second boy. The third boy nods sagely: “He finds fire hydrants.”

A woman brings her parrot to the vet. The parrot is stiff and lifeless.

“I’m sorry ma’am, but this parrot is dead.”

“How can you tell so quickly?” replies the woman. “Isn’t there a way to be absolutely certain?”

So, the vet whistles and a beautiful black Labrador Retriever walks in the examining room. The Lab sniffs around the parrot for a few moments, then looks at the vet with sad eyes and shakes his head.

“A dog shakes its head and I’m supposed to believe that?!” cries the woman. “You’re going to have to do more to prove that my poor parrot is dead!”

So the vet leaves momentarily, comes back with a cat and puts it on the table beside the parrot. The cat looks closely at the parrot, walks around it, prods it a bit, then shakes his head and jumps off the table.

Finally, the woman seems convinced. As she turns for the door, the vet announces that she owes him $500.

“$500?!” the woman asks. “How in the world could it be that much just to tell me my parrot is dead?”

“Well, it would have been a lot cheaper, but with that lab report and cat scan….”

A dog walks into a pub, and takes a seat. He says to the barman, “Can I have a pint of lager and a packet of crisps please.”

The barman says, “Wow, that’s amazing! You should join the circus!”

The dog replies, “Why? Do they need electricians?