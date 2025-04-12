Trade groups and other lobbyists are up in arms over President Donald Trump’s (R) tariff regime, and they’re looking at suing him/his administration over that.

“Lawyers” are jumping at the chance to sue.

Consumer Technology Association CEO Gary Shapiro:

Lawyers seem to be in consensus that this is illegal. There will be lawsuits.

Of course they are. Of course there will be. There are fees to be collected from those cases.

Proof to the contrary will be in how many of those lawsuits are brought by lawyers acting either pro bono or on a contingency basis, meaning the lawyer(s) collect nothing at all unless they win. Which they will not do if appellate courts rule against them.