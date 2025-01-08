A Wall Street Journal article centered on Canada’s Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau resigning (being updated, as this article was published very shortly afterward) closed with this:

Liberal lawmaker Wayne Long said the Liberal Party under Trudeau has swung too much to the left on the political spectrum, much like the Democrats in the US.

“I don’t want to use the word wokeism, but we’ve doubled down on things where we’ve come out as a moral authority,” said Long, who isn’t seeking re-election this year. “People are tired of it. It doesn’t mean that they’re right and we’re wrong, but reality bites, and reality sometimes sucks.”

The Liberals still are unable to recognize that their policies are plain wrong and destructive. They’re only willing to say they were unable to sell their stuff to the public. Much like the Progressive-Democratic Party at home.