Trump and the Paris Climate Accord

President-elect Donald Trump (R) intends to take us out of this Accord soon after he’s sworn in, and it’ll be the second time he’s done so, after the Progressive-Democrat Biden administration saddled us with it for the last four years.

Steven Koonin, of the Hoover Institution, has a number of suggestions for how Trump can sell the move to Europe as well as domestically, and they’re all good ideas. There’s one more step that’s necessary, though.

Trump should put the Accord to the Senate for an up or down ratification vote as a treaty agreement. It’s virtually certain the matter would fall short of the two-thirds vote required for ratification, and that failure would end any further effort to ensnare us in it through the continued back-and-forth of “we’re in by Executive Action/we’re out by Executive Action” uncertainties.