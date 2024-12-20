“Our Question is: Why?”

That’s The Wall Street Journal editors’ question, and it’s mine, too, regarding further interest rate cuts. The editors posit a number of reasons for not cutting further, but mine is simpler. It’s a refrain I’ve done before.

Inflation, which is the Fed’s Directed Operational Requirement, already is within noise distance of its longtime 2% target, and now is bouncing around noisily. The Fed’s target benchmark interest rate setting already is at a level historically consistent with its 2% target. It’s time for the Fed to sit down and be quiet and let the market bounce around, as it does and as it self-corrects. The bouncing, within very broad limits, is just the noise of a free market operating normally and prosperously.