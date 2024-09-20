What Happens…

…when government is the definer of a citizen’s, or of citizens’, rights? One outcome is illustrated by this particular enumeration of rights granted by Government:

The Fundamental Rights and Obligations of Citizens

Citizenship

Voting requirements

Freedom of speech, press, assembly

Religious freedom

Freedom of person

Freedom from insult

Inviolability of the home

Privacy of correspondence

Right to petition the state

Right and duty to work

Right to rest

Protection of retirement

Protection of old, ill, disabled

Right to and duty of education

Right to pursue art, science

Equal rights for women

Protection of marriage and family

Protection of Chinese while overseas

That list of Government-created and -granted rights is then followed and superseded by this:

When exercising their freedoms and rights, citizens of the People’s Republic of China shall not undermine the interests of the state, society or collectives, or infringe upon the lawful freedoms and rights of other citizens.

What Government giveth, Government taketh away. In the same breath in this case. As is apparent from that last clause, this is what the constitution of the People’s Republic of China does.

This is the risk we run as we allow to our government increasing authority to define our needs, our purposes—our rights.