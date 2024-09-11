Internal Contradiction

Or a tacit admission. Vermont’s Independent Senator Bernie Sanders is making one or the other, or maybe both. And so is Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, through her studied silence.

Kristen Welker, of NBC‘s “Meet the Press,” put a question to Sanders:

She [Harris] has previously supported Medicare-For-All, now she does not. She’s previously supported a ban on fracking, now she does not. These, senator, are ideas that you have campaigned on. Do you think she is abandoning her progressive ideals?

Sanders’ answer:

No, I don’t think she’s abandoning her ideals. I think she’s trying to be pragmatic and doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election.

Harris, then, is for the things she’s now publicly deviating from or is publicly silent on, contradicting herself. Or, she’s hiding her true positions from us American voters because she knows we disapprove of them and would vote her down if we knew where she stood. That’s her admission that her policy preferences are failures.

Either way, count on Harris to push those progressive policies, inflict them on us to our and our nation’s severe detriment, if she’s elected this fall, or at any other Presidential election cycle.