She Contradicts Herself

Progressive-Democrat Vice President and Party Presidential candidate Kamala Harris does this with some regularity. Here’s her latest self-contradiction:
If you earn a million dollars a year or more, the tax rate on your long-term capital gains will be 28% under my plan, because we know when the government encourages investment, it leads to broad based economic growth[.]
Capital gains are the stuff of investment, both its goal and the source of funds for further investment as well as for initial investment in different directions.
Thus: Harris would “encourage” investment by taking investment funds away from investors via her higher taxes.
That’s some investment encouragement.