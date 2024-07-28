Mark Zuckerberg Against our 1st and 2nd Amendments

Mark Zuckerberg, who owns controlling shares of Meta, has instructed his Facebook and Instagram packages to censor posts of athletes participating in sporting events that involve firearms.

McKenna Geer competes for Team USA at the Paralympic Games in air rifle competitions. She posted an image of the air rifle she uses on her Instagram feed. Conner Prince competes in shotgun events for Team USA. He posts about his competitions and the equipment he uses in them. The US Military Academy has its West Point Rifle Team that competes in various events. The team similarly posts about their competitions and equipment.

Zuckerberg has censored them all, even completely “unpublishing” the West Point Rifle Team’s Facebook page. He did this because each of them violated, he claims, in some nebulous way his “Community Standards.”

Never mind that these athletes and organizations, in addition to competing, share with fellow competitors a variety of tips about how to do better and emphasize to their larger public—until Zuckerberg cut each of them off from their larger public—the necessity for firearm safety and the techniques for achieving firearm safety.

This isn’t Zuckerberg expressing his opinions regarding speech and firearms. This is the Progressive social media pusher moving to dictate to us average Americans what he will permit us to say and do under our unalienable, and constitutionally acknowledged, rights. His unamerican behavior is a prime example of why social media’s Section 230 protection needs major modification so entities that are in the public square—which Zuckerberg said early on was his goal—and engage in such censorship can be haled into court.