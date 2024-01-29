GOP Weakness Continues

Aside from the Republican party’s timidity in its Congressional “negotiations” regarding budgeting and border security, here’s another example, laid out in crystalline terms in the lede.

The House subcommittee chairman [Congressman Barry Loudermilk (R, GA)] leading the January 6 investigation is declaring that the Biden White House’s foot-dragging has been “unacceptable” and he is putting both presidential aides and the Georgia county prosecutor pursuing Donald Trump on notice that Congress is prepared to pursue evidence, up to and including subpoenas and contempt.

Stop yapping and issue the subpoenas. Republicans asked once, politely, for the materials and been rebuffed. Stop meekly wasting time, and get on with the investigation. The Biden administration’s own foot-dragging does not need the Republican contribution to delays in the investigation.