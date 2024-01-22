Probably Won’t Be Invited Back

Newly elected Argentina President Javier Milei was invited to the World Economic Forum. He had some things to say while he was there.

Today I’m here to tell you that the Western world is in danger. And it is in danger because those who are supposed to have defended the values of the West are co-opted by a vision of the world that inevitably leads to socialism and thereby to poverty[.]

And

Unfortunately, in recent decades, motivated by some well-meaning individuals willing to help others, and others motivated by the wish to belong to a privileged caste, the main leaders of the Western world have abandoned the model of freedom for different versions of what we call collectivism. We’re here to tell you that collectivist experiments are never the solution to the problems that afflict the citizens of the world, rather they are the root cause.

Do believe me, no one [is] in a better place than us Argentines to testify to these two points[.]

And this:

The case of Argentina is an empirical demonstration that—no matter how rich you may be, or how much you may have in terms of natural resources…or how many bars of gold you may have in the central bank—if measures are adopted that hinder the free function of markets, free competition, free price systems, if you hinder trade, if you attack private property, the only possible fate is poverty.

And this, moving in a slightly different direction:

I would like to leave a message for all businesspeople here…you are social benefactors, you’re heroes[.]

Let no one tell you that your ambition is immoral. If you make money, it’s because you offer a better product at a better price.

The WEF persons probably won’t have him in to any more of their assemblages.

Frank Fleming added this regarding our own administrations’ [sic] failures at successive WEF confabs:

Why can’t we get a guy like this in America? This is supposed to be our thing[.]

Unfortunately, those motivated by the wish to belong to a privileged caste vastly outnumber those well-meaning individuals willing to help others, and so the damage that flows from gatherings like the WEF will continue.

A complete transcript of Milei’s speech can be read here. A video of his speech can be viewed here on Disclose.tv’s X account (@disclosetv).