Constitutional Ignorance

Progressive-Democratic Party Senator from New Hampshire Jeanne Shaheen tweeted posted this not so long ago, in her effort to magnify the 6 January riot beyond all proportion:

“A democracy, if you can keep it,” said Ben Franklin.

Readers added context to Shaheen’s post:

The real quote is, “A Republic, if you can keep it.”

The United States is a Constitutional Republic, not a Democracy.

The ignorance is strong in this Shaheen person.

Regarding the nature of Democracies, there are these Founders’ quotes:

Democracy is when 51% of the population gets to tell the other 49% how to live.

– Thomas Jefferson

And from Ben Franklin, again,

Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what’s for lunch.

Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden is demonstrating the truth of Jefferson’s characterization.

And finally: dishonest revisionist history maven and coward that she is, Shaheen deleted her post (which also deleted the Reader Context) rather than acknowledging her error.

Powerline has the image of Shaheen’s ignorance and the added Reader Context: