Just act. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R, OH) and House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R, KY) want Michael Lewitt, a Biden family business associate, to come before their committees and testify regarding his involvement with James Biden and Americore Health.

It’s time wasting, though, to ask pretty please for interviews—transcribed, which the present pretty please is not for, or not—from Biden-associated persons. Just subpoena them, with a certain, nearby date for appearance. The committee chairmen are just idly burning daylight with these time-wasters.