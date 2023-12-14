Stupid Idea by Stupid People

This is, to quote a certain Senator who was commenting on a different matter, “a bonehead idea…a terrible, terrible mistake.” The characterization applies here, too.

Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden wants to put the Palestinian Authority in charge of Gaza once Israel has finished Hamas and the Hamas-inflicted war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disagrees.

After the great sacrifice of our civilians and our soldiers, I will not allow the entry into Gaza of those who educate for terrorism, support terrorism, and finance terrorism[.]

Aside from that, the Palestinian Authority does not have the respect of the Gazan residents, and it would be unable to govern effectively.

In addition to the foregoing, moving the PA into Gaza would tend to push forward a two-state proposition unifying Gaza and the West Bank. Netanyahu has the right of it here, too.

Netanyahu again:

I will not allow Israel to repeat the mistake of Oslo.

Beyond that, it’s an idea that the Palestinians, themselves, in general have long since rejected completely.

And

Gaza will neither be Hamastan nor Fatahstan[.]

Of course, Netanyahu rejected this idiocy. Biden should be embarrassed at having floated the idea in the first place.

Put a coalition of governors from the Abraham Accords nations, less Israel, plus Egypt and Jordan in charge. Invite the Saudis in, too, if and when they join the Abraham Accords.