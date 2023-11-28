Alternatively…

ActBlue is a Leftist fundraising entity, and now it has begun processing donations to funds to bail black illegal aliens out of jail. But apparently not other illegal aliens, though that’s for another time.

The Black Immigrants Bail Fund is a project of the Haitian Bridge Alliance and the African Bureau for Immigration and Social Affairs, and donations are processed by ActBlue, per the donation page.

The groups provide “free assistance and relief to black immigrants in pursuit of Liberation and Justice….”

Immigration judges can release illegal out on bail after assessing the potential risks the immigrants may pose to the public and whether they are considered a flight risk.

Or—and better—go ahead and bail the illegal aliens out. Then immediately deport them.