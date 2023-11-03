The Republican-led House of Representatives is set to vote on a stand-alone aid bill for Israel Thursday or Friday (as I write on the preceding Wednesday), a bill whose spending is paid for by reallocating monies from elsewhere—here by reclaiming money allocated for an IRS expansion from the Progressive-Democratic Party-passed Inflation Reduction Act.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D, NY) is crying foul over that. That pay-for provision constitutes

poison pills that increase the deficit and help wealthy tax cheats avoid paying their fair share.

Imagine that. The Progressive-Democratic Party—because Schumer, a senior leader of Party, is typical of Party members—thinks actually covering expenses rather than just spending away without regard for where the money will come from is a poison pill.

This is what the Progressive-Democratic Party and its Congressional and Presidential members and candidates stand for.