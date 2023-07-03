Then Do a Better Job in Education and Training

The Supreme Court has ruled that considering race in university admissions is unconstitutional and must stop.

What interests me in this is the intrinsically racist rationalization in some of the “briefs” submitted to the Court in support of racist admissions criteria.

Leaders of American business and public institutions warned in friend-of-the-court briefs that a ruling against affirmative action would deprive the nation of leaders who reflect the population’s racial diversity.

No, affirmative action selects on the basis of race and sex and so selects on merit only tertiarily. Its elimination does not at all deprive the nation of leaders who reflect the population’s racial diversity.

If those…objectors…were serious about wanting leaders reflective of our underlying population, they’d push for better education from pre-school on up, better training—internships, apprenticeships, and the like—in high school and work places, and stronger family cohesion. This is how folks get prepared for leadership roles. Dumping folks into roles for which they’re unprepared only sets them up for failure.

And this from the Liberal claque of the Supreme Court:

Society “is not, and has never been, colorblind,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, joined by Justices Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

And it will continue to be exceedingly difficult to become so as long as Leftists and activist judges like Sotomayor and her ilk insist on keeping us divided by race.

Such persons plainly know better, hence my frequent assertion that these persons are themselves racist at core.

The Supreme Court’s ruling can be read here.