A NATO Drill

NATO has a Monday drill set up to exercise and demonstrate its largest-ever air force deployment in its history to stimulate an attack on an allied nation, and the NATO response.

The drill…will take place Monday over Germany and involve 10,000 participants and 250 aircraft from 25 countries, including 100 aircraft and 2,000 personnel from the US, as first reported [by] German news outlet DW.

The exercises are meant to ensure a coordinated response from NATO allies under Article 5 of the alliance’s charter, which states that an attack on a NATO member nation is considered an attack on all the members.

This is a drill that ought to be emulated in another part of the world, too. The Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia, the Socialist Republic Vietnam (yes, them, too), the Republic of the Philippines, and the United States should conduct similar air drills, in conjunction with naval drills—a broad joint operations exercise tailored to the facts of eastern Asia and western Pacific Ocean—across the South China Sea, through the Taiwan Strait, and over the Republic of China.

The People’s Republic of China’s President Xi Jinping needs to get the same message that the NATO drill is aiming at Russian President Vladimir Putin, only much more loudly and with far greater clarity. The nations of the South and East China Seas, Australia, and the US need to draw a bright red line along the midline of the Taiwan Strait and tie off the Nine-Dash Line grab and make the point that the RoC’s sovereignty is not to be questioned and neither is the territorial integrity of the nations proximately rimming those two Seas.