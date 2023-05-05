James Freeman quoted Capital Alpha Partners‘ James Lucier’s prediction concerning reaching the current debt limit and Congress’ response to it:

We think that Congress will pass a temporary extension of the debt limit deadline for 30, 60, or 90 days.

The House already has passed a temporary debt limit extension—of ~365 days.

The sad fact is that all debt limit extensions, of however many years, are merely temporary, and that will continue to be the case until Congress quits spending more money than the Federal government takes in. The most efficient way of achieving that end is to cut spending—not merely reduce its rate of growth.

That efficiency will take We the People getting off our duffs and electing Representatives and Senators—and Presidents—who have the courage to do the cutting.