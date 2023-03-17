Another Biden Admin Diplomatic Failure

This one in our backyard. On the heels of the People’s Republic of China’s brokering a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, right under Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s nose, the PRC apparently has convinced Honduras President Xiomara Castro to end her government’s recognition of the Republic of China and switch that recognition to the PRC.

This also has happened under Blinken’s nose.

I have to ask: did Blinken and his boss President Joe Biden (D) really not know this move was in progress? If not, why not? If so, what were they doing about it, and why did they fail?

Folks thought former President Donald Trump was pulling our nation back from world involvement. The Biden administration is showing what full retreat looks like. But Ukraine, you say? Biden is doing his utmost to avoid that, with his retreat from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats and his deliberate, bloody, slow-walking transferring arms and ammunition to Ukraine.