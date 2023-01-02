That’s what Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is doing vis-à-vis the United States.

Washington went the furthest. … Some “unnamed officials” from the Pentagon actually threatened to inflict a “decapitation blow” on the Kremlin, but, in fact, it is a threat to physically eliminate the head of the Russian state[.]

This is the Russian thinking out loud about what he and/or his BFF and boss Russia’s President Vladimir Putin have in mind regarding our own government.

Another bit of Lavrovian projecting:

It is no longer a secret to anyone that the strategic goal of the United States and its NATO allies is “victory over Russia on the battlefield” as a mechanism for significantly weakening or even destroying our country.

…

…Washington is also solving an important geopolitical task—to break the traditional ties between Russia and Europe and to further subjugate the European satellites.

This, again, is the Russian thinking out loud about what the men of the barbarian government has in mind for themselves regarding Europe and Putin’s lost (and to be recovered and then expanded) empire. He’s also assuming that because the barbarian would do such a thing, other nations, per force, must be intent on those things.