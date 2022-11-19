Some Corporate Values

Recall Major League Baseball’s, Coca Cola’s, and Delta Airlines’ reactions to Georgia’s voter integrity protection law, SB202, passed last year. That law, after all, created such nasty things as
- signature matching
- voter ID
- restrictions on drop boxes
- ban on the mass mailing of absentee ballot request forms to those who did not ask for them,
- mandatory citizenship checks
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said baseball’s decision to pull the All Star Game out of Atlanta that year, causing the loss of upwards of $70 million of revenue to Atlanta’s small and medium businesses, was the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport.
Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said Georgia’s law is unacceptable and a step backwards.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian said that Georgia’s law is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values.
Here’s what that law, wholly unacceptable to these corporations’ values, did.
- total turnout of early voters—both in-person and absentee—was 2,504,956, an all-time record
- 2,288,889 total early in-person voters this year, compared to 1,890,364 early in-person voters in the 2018 midterm elections, a 17% increase
- average wait time in [voting] lines was about two minutes in the afternoon, when a day’s voting really starts getting going
- tracking at three minutes
- longest on the leader board 14 minutes
- check-in time, when you got to the front line, 47 seconds
Now we know clearly what those corporate values are: low voter turnout, great difficulty getting to a voting booth for those who are allowed to vote, voting by illegal aliens and other non-citizens.
In fine, those corporations have shown their values to be suppression of citizens’ ability to vote and diminution of the value of citizens’ votes through promotion of non-citizens’ votes.
Why would any American citizen want to do business with this kind of corporation, a corporation that so blatantly disparages what it means to be an American citizen?