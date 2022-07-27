“Findings”

In a Wall Street Journal editorial centered on Adam Schiff’s (D, CA) campaign of smear against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the Editors concluded with this:

Ms Cheney keeps telling Republicans they ought to believe the committee’s findings, and much of that is compelling.

I have to ask.

What’s compelling about “findings” manufactured in the complete absence of cross-examination and of witnesses brought by the other side?

What’s compelling about “findings” wholly stripped of context?

What’s compelling about “findings” not determined objectively?