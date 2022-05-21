Don’t Let the Door…

The Communist Party of China is instructing PRC senior government officials to not own foreign assets.

China’s Communist Party will block promotions for senior cadres whose spouses or children hold significant assets abroad, people familiar with the matter said, as Beijing seeks to insulate its top officials from the types of sanctions now being directed at Russia.

Senior officials and members of their immediate families would also be barred from setting up accounts with overseas financial institutions unless they have legitimate reasons for doing so—such as study or work—the people said.

Now the CPC just needs to extend the directive to PRC business enterprises.

