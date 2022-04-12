Russian President Vladimir Putin is broadening his threat against non-Russian nations in furtherance of his goal of expanding Russian control in Europe.

Finland, on observing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and seeing the butchery Putin’s military is inflicting as a matter of state policy on Ukrainian cities, women, children, is looking hard at applying to join NATO.

Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov stated that joining the alliance would be a “strategic mistake” for Finland, adding that the country would “become a target.”

“I think it [would be] a terrible tragedy for the entire Finnish people,” Dzhabarov said, adding that with such an action, “the Finns themselves will sign a card for the destruction of their country.”

The threats don’t get any clearer. With Finland having inflicted the heavy losses they did when the Russian-led Soviet Union invaded the last time, in 1939, there’s also a strong measure of vengeance in these threats Putin is making, here with Dzhabarov’s voice.