Yap, Yap, Yap

President Joe Biden (D) keeps threatening sanctions if Russian President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine. Putin keeps being unimpressed.

Because no one, least of all Putin (or PRC President Xi Jinping, who’s enjoying the performances), takes Biden-Harris seriously. Ex-President Barack Obama made our nation a laughingstock. Biden-Harris is just, plain dangerous.