Much of His Policy Still Unknown

Aaron Kliegman, in his Saturday piece for Just the News, expressed considerable dismay over President Joe Biden’s (D) foreign policy vis-à-vis northern Korea: much of that policy is still unknown, he wrote.

I think the situation is much worse, and much broader than that.

Biden-Harris’ foreign policy as a whole is still unknown. It’s unknown because Biden-Harris has none; he’s operating with a James Joyce-ian stream of conscious, but without Joyce’s level of awareness.

This lack of policy, this streaming reaction muddle, is demonstrated by the mess Biden-Harris made of our withdrawal from Afghanistan; the mess he’s making of our relationship with the Republic of China; the mess he’s making of our relationship—political and economic—with the People’s Republic of China; the mess he’s making of our relationship with Russia, including our growing oil and gas dependency on it; the mess he’s making of the present Ukraine crisis.

Stream of reaction—it just doesn’t work in the real world, except for the nation initiating the action.