The Petra Principle

We’re hearing increasing numbers of reports (I know, it’s the NLMSM, but still) of turmoil in the Kamala Harris (D) Vice President staff, and we have a number of those staffers hitting the bricks.

One journalist, Miranda Devine, who writes for the New York Post, had a thought on that during a Fox News Primetime interview. She suggested that the Harris half of the Biden-Harris Presidency is

elevated above her ability….

And

[Y]ou want your Vice President to be ready to lead. She can’t even lead her own office.

Could be. Certainly, her performance is an illustration of what happens when someone is chosen for a job on the basis of her race and her sex and not on the basis of her talent or experience.