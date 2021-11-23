The Left’s Disdain

…for those who would die to defend us and our liberties and rights and duties, including the Left’s right to be dangerously stupid, is reaching into our military.

US Army servicemembers who refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine…will be barred from “reenlistment, reassignment, promotion, appearance before a semi-centralized promotion board, issuance of awards and decorations,” and other policies, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said in a memo this week.

Soldiers who continue to refuse vaccinate will ultimately face discharge from the Army. Both the US Navy and the US Marine Corps have implemented similar policies.

This is a truly appalling position to inflict on our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines, and it’s a direct threat to our national security.