Biden’s Attack on our Energy Independence

…continues. President Joe Biden (D), the privileged white male patriarch half of the Biden-Harris administration, said at his Thursday CNN-hosted townhall—and he actually was serious:

I don’t see anything that’s going to significantly reduce gas prices right now. My guess is you’ll start to see gas prices come down as we get by going into the winter, I mean excuse me, into next year in 2022.

Of course he does see what would significantly reduce gas prices—and stop the inflation in the cost of so many other consumer goods that depend on energy production. And no, I don’t mean begging more piteously for OPEC to increase oil production, nor do I mean imploring Russia to increase its oil and gas shipments.

Biden could unlock American oil and gas production, he could freely allow exploration and drilling on Federal lands, he could get out of the way of production from ANWR, just for starters. All of these things Biden knows full well.

Biden could stop his assault on American oil and gas production and let us go back to the energy independence that lowered our costs to historic lows. Biden knows this full well, also.

But he won’t. Instead, he’ll continue to dissemble, like he did at that townhall. It’s about control, not what’s good for our nation.