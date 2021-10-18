What’s the Problem?

It turns out that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been on maternity leave since mid-August.

Some, including the New York Post, are dismayed with his being absent while things like the supply chain crisis, driven in large part by clogged ports, full warehouses, and a lack of freight trucks, truck drivers, and freight trains—i.e., transportation matters—in between.

I ask what the big deal is. It’s not like the supply chain crisis is going anywhere. It’ll still be here when he comes back to the job.