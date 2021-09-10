How Far Left Has Party Gone

It’s not just that President Joe Biden (D) has actively catered to the Progressive-Democratic Party’s center, which is well left of what used to be the Democratic Party’s original position of the Center Left of our nation.

Party has gone even farther left.

…a [Rasmussen] survey released Wednesday shows 46% of registered voters in his Democratic Party now believe the country would be in better shape had they elected Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders [I] as president.

And

Also in the Rasmussen poll, just 10% disagreed with the idea about the country being better off under Sanders and said the US would in fact be in a worse situation with him in the White House.

As bad as Biden is as President, it’s a watershed that Party prefers socialism to republican democracy.