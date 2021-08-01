Arrogance of the PRC

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, meeting with the People’s Republic of China’s Foreign Minister Wang and Vice Foreign Minister Xie Fang, got what the PRC thinks are marching orders for the United States.

Among the concerns Sherman raised were

…the crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, the anti-democratic crackdown in Hong Kong, provocative military actions in the Taiwan Strait.

That produced the “marching order” of particular interest here. Deputy Director of the Foreign Ministry Information Department of the People’s Republic of China, Zhao Lijian:

[The United States] must not infringe on China’s national sovereignty, let alone undermining China’s territorial integrity[.]

Hence the arrogance. Or outright dishonesty. The Republic of China, and the associated Taiwan Strait, have nothing to do with the PRC’s territorial integrity or national sovereignty. The PRC’s genocide in Xinjiang has nothing to do with the PRC’s territorial integrity or national sovereignty. The assault on Hong Kong’s semi-autonomy, the PRC’s cynical welching on its agreement regarding Hong Kong’s then-future and the city’s present and current future, have nothing to do with the PRC’s territorial integrity or national sovereignty.

And I add, since Sherman (or her boss or her boss’ boss) seems to have been too timid to raise the matters, occupied Tibet has nothing to do with the PRC’s territorial integrity or national sovereignty. The South and East China Seas, along with the islands in them, have nothing to do with the PRC’s territorial integrity or national sovereignty. The PRC’s border violations against Bhutan and India have nothing to do with the PRC’s territorial integrity or national sovereignty.